‘Nowhere near’ – Ben Garner makes honest admission about his Charlton Athletic budget

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed his club’s budget is ‘nowhere near’ the budget of the top teams in League One.

The Addicks have begun proceedings well with a draw against Accrington Stanley and a big win over Derby County more recently. Garner seems to have settled in well at the helm of The Valley and his side are playing some good stuff.

Charlton Athletic have had a tough couple of seasons, missing out on the play-0ffs via goal difference and then finishing 13th the year after. Garner is being tasked with lifting the club back up to the top of the third tier, but this won’t be an easy task.

Speaking to London News Online, Garner has admitted his budget, whilst healthy, doesn’t compete with some teams in League One, saying:

“I’ve got a budget that I’ve been asked to work towards this season and it’s a healthy budget.

“It’s a competitive budget in this division. But it’s certainly not near what I would say were the top two or three teams in this division, budget-wise. It’s nowhere near that.

“For me, I worked under an embargo [at Swindon] last season with one of the smallest budgets in League Two. We overachieved there last season, I want to overachieve on what our budget is this season.”

The League One competition is more competitive than ever and there seems to be more teams in contention for the top-six every year. This makes Garner’s job a lot harder, but it’s fair to say he’s started on the right track.

A repeat of the past…

Garner was able to defy the odds at Swindon Town whilst extremely limited in the transfer window, and he’ll be hoping to perform similar heroics this season at the Addicks.

Garner is an exciting coach, but the Charlton Athletic squad will have to outperform their ability if they want to earn promotion this season. There are still a few weeks of the transfer window left and with Garner admitting his budget is still ‘healthy’ he may delve back into the market for a couple of new additions.

The Addicks have a busy week ahead with two tough games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday on the cards as they look to continue their good start to the 2022/23 season.