Norwich City see swoop for 33-cap international collapse

Norwich City have seen their pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak fall though due to a work permit, reports from Croatia have said.

Norwich City have made four additions to their squad this summer, with all of them coming in to bolster Dean Smith’s midfield ranks.

Isaac Hayden, Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez and Aaron Ramsey are all new options in the middle of the park, leaving the Canaries with a well-stocked midfield department as they embark on Championship football once again.

Now, it has been said that the Canaries had been pursuing another midfielder.

Dinamo Zagreb’s Bosnian international Gojak has also been a target for Norwich City, Vecernji List has said.

It is claimed that there were talks of a possible move to Carrow Road for the 25-year-old. However, the deal fell through due to a work permit, the Croatian publication states. It is added a move to Bosnian champions KSH Zrinjski Mostar is now a possibility as he looks to head for pastures new.

For the best?

Gojak has experience of playing at a high level, notching up 33 caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina and 201 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb.

He spent time in Serie A with Torino too, so there would have been no doubts about his pedigree.

However, given the wealth of options the Canaries already have in the middle of the park, it would have been really surprising to see them move for yet another midfielder this summer.

Signings like Nunez and Sara will help Smith make his own mark on the squad, but it still very much feels like Daniel Farke’s squad, and that has translated on the pitch in the early stages of the season. It remains to be seen if more additions come through the doors at Carrow Road this summer, but it seems Gojak won’t be one.