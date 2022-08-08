Middlesbrough man out for ‘six to eight weeks’, Wilder confirms

Middlesbrough are already light on attacking numbers, and they’ll now be without Josh Coburn for up to two months, manager Chris Wilder has told BBC Radio Tees.

Middlesbrough lost away at QPR on Saturday and the performance solidified their need for new additions before the transfer window closes. Strikers are at a premium as things stand and they are short of options in forward areas.

At Wilder’s disposal are new signing Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn. They had planned to bring in two more strikers which would then have a domino effect and allow Boro to green light exits for some of the aforementioned players, with a loan departure on the cards for the latter.

However, after Akpom’s strong showing at Loftus Road and now Coburn’s injury, this may mean their transfer plans have altered.

Speaking after the defeat, Wilder gave an update on the teenager’s absence to BBC Radio Tees.

“Josh is out for six to eight weeks, which is really disappointing,” he said.

“He jarred his knee in the second half of last weekend. We’ve known that all week and it’s disappointing for the young lad.

“But hopefully he doesn’t waste the time that he’s got now. He can use that to time to get himself bigger and stronger and more powerful so that when he comes back he’s in a better position.”

An injury at the worst time for Boro…

Middlesbrough’s lack of options already means Coburn’s injury comes at a bad time for the Teessiders. At 3-2 down on Saturday they only had Sonny Finch as an attacking option on the bench to try and impact the game, but just one day after his 17th birthday Wilder didn’t want to throw him in at the deep end.

Coburn could’ve had the desired effect and so now with him out injured for six to eight weeks, it only increases Boro’s need for reinforcements and so this could in fact accelerate their transfer dealings in the coming weeks.

This also puts Middlesbrough’s plans on hold to loan Coburn out. His injury layoff will take him past the transfer deadline and so he will remain at the Riverside until the January transfer window at the earliest.