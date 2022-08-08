Latest Sunderland news: Wigan Athletic eyeing Black Cats target, youngster tipped to leave + more

Sunderland picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, winning 3-2 away at Bristol City.

It’s a win that takes Sunderland up to 2nd place in the Championship table after their opening round draw v Coventry City.

Of course, it’s too early for Black Cats fans to start dreaming of what might be possible this season, or at least under Alex Neil.

But the Scot has given fans plenty to cheer about, and so too has new signing Ellis Simms.

The man on loan from Everton scored twice on his Sunderland debut at Ashton Gate and he’s told fans to expect even more from him and striker partner Ross Stewart.

Simms told ChronicleLive:

“We’re both strikers who like scoring goals and like helping the team out as well.

“Hopefully we can build a great relationship together whether it is playing together as a two or whether it’s one of us starting, we can keep pushing each other to get the best out of us. We both played and both caused them problems, so I just think it’s only going to get better.”

Another potential Everton deal that’s been in the pipelines this summer is a move for Nathan Broadhead. But Sunderland could yet miss out on re-signing the Welshman with Wigan Athletic now in the race.

What’s more is that The Athletic’s Michael Walker says Broadhead is potentially ‘leaning towards’ a move to the DW this summer:

Think @Scottwilsonecho right judging by word from Everton end. Sounds like Broadhead now leaning towards joining Wigan. Not confirmed, but if so think Sunderland likely to be irritated/disappointed rather than devastated. https://t.co/4iJJIvsJTe — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) August 7, 2022

Lastly, an emerging report from Football Insider has revealed that the club will allow Jack Diamond to leave the club this month, with League One side Fleetwood Town keen.

The report however doesn’t make it clear whether it would be a loan move to a permanent one.

Sunderland travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, before returning to Championship action at home to QPR on Saturday.