Latest Burnley news: Clarets still keen on £10m man, Kompany’s transfer admission + more

It’s been another busy few days for Burnley, who remain active in the transfer market as they delve into the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Burnley drew at home to Luton Town on Saturday. It was the Clarets’ second league game of the season and they now find themselves in 4th place of the table, with a Friday night clash v Watford on the cards this week.

In the transfer market however, the club remains active. But one player who won’t be joining the club this summer – or better yet re-joining – is Matej Vydra.

The Czech saw his contract expire at the end of last season and a report from Burnley Express last week revealed that renewal terms could not be agreed upon, despite Vydra wanting to stay at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend that Burnley could make another bid for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate, but the French club are now demanding £10million for the player.

Another Clarets target is K.V. Oostende striker Makhtar Gueye. He recently spoke out on his links to Burnley and whilst he revealed (via HITC) that he’s had no contact with Burnley, he left the door open to a potential summer switch.

Lastly, Vincent Kompany has had his say on the possibility of more signings this month. He told the club after Saturday’s draw v Luton Town:

“It’s step by step for us. We can already see that we’ve done some good business with good transfers, and we want to keep that going.

“When we’re bringing people in, they’ve got to be of the same quality as those we’ve already got through the door, there’s nothing desperate about it from our side. I’m confident it’ll happen.”

Burnley see their Friday night opponents Watford travel to West Brom tonight, and so the Clarets could use the extra days of rest to their advantage before they head to Vicarage Road on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.