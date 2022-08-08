Kompany discusses the possibility of more Burnley signings after Saturday’s draw v Luton Town

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hinted at more potential summer signings, following his side’s 1-1 draw v Luton Town on Saturday.

Burnley made their first home appearance of the season on Saturday, where they welcomed and drew with Luton Town.

The game ended 1-1 after Josh Brownhill scored an equalising goal in the second half, leaving the Clarets in 4th place of the Championship table after their opening two games.

It comes after a busy summer in the transfer market with Kompany adding 10 new players to his squad since arriving this summer, with Manuel Benson being the latest.

And speaking to the club after Saturday’s game, Kompany hinted at more potential new signings. He said:

“It’s step by step for us. We can already see that we’ve done some good business with good transfers, and we want to keep that going.

“When we’re bringing people in, they’ve got to be of the same quality as those we’ve already got through the door, there’s nothing desperate about it from our side. I’m confident it’ll happen.

“Since I’ve been here, there’s been plenty wanting to come. It’s not a problem to attract them and one thing I won’t do is rush people into the squad [if they’re not fully ready].

“The priority for me is to have numbers when it comes to the weeks of the season where there’s three games in six days.”

Where else could Burnley strengthen this summer?

After scoring just twice in their opening two games, it seems like Burnley could do with a prolific striker to cap off what’s been a really strong summer of transfers.

They’ve strengthened almost every other position on the pitch and they’ve brought in some really creative players in the positions behind the striker, but they’ve not really got an out-and-out scorer to finish off their chances.

The Clarets had 13 attempts on goal v Luton Town and so they can certainly create goal-scoring opportunities, but they can’t quiet finish off enough of them.

There’s still the best part of a month left in this summer’s transfer window and so there’s plenty of time to bring a striker in, but like Kompany says, any new signings won’t be rushed.

Burnley face Watford in their next Championship outing on Friday night.