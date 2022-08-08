Key Burnley duo look set to remain on sidelines for Watford clash on Friday

Burnley could be without both Jay Rodriguez and Scott Twine for Friday night’s game v Watford in the Championship.

Burnley travel to Vicarage Road on Friday night, to face a Watford side whom the Clarets suffered relegation alongside last season.

Both have new managers in place and both are looking towards a more sustainable future, with Rob Edwards in place at Watford and Vincent Kompany at Burnley, both seemingly for the long-term.

It promises to be a close-fought game between the two sides. For Burnley though, they could be without two key attacking players on Rodriguez and Twine.

Speaking to LancsLive, Kompany said on the prospect of Rodriguez being involved on Friday:

“We will see. He is nearly back in training but the weeks we have coming up, I won’t rush people into the squad and I am extremely careful with that. My priority is to have numbers for a big period of games.”

Twine meanwhile made his debut in the opening day clash at Huddersfield Town. He almost scored a debut goal from a free-kick but was left out of the squad that faced Luton Town on Saturday.

Kompany said of the 23-year-old:

“Twiney has had a bit of a setback and we have to manage it. Unfortunately he will be missing for a little bit but hopefully not too long. He would of done something for us in this game (Luton).”

A welcome return…

Burnley, despite all the firepower in their ranks, have only scored twice in their opening two games under Kompany. It’s early days of course, but Burnley have the capability to be scoring three or four goals in a game and in time, they will be doing so.

Having Twine and Rodriguez back and fully-fit will be a huge boost for Burnley when it happens. For now though, Kompany has enough squad depth to leave the pair out whilst they return to 100% match fitness

The game v Watford on Friday will be a really difficult one for the Clarets, but they might have a slight advantage over the Hornets who are playing away at West Brom tonight, and then again on Friday, whereas Burnley have had an extra two days rest on Watford.

It’s an 8pm kick-off on Friday and the game’s being shown live on Sky Sports.