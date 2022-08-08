Jon Dahl Tomasson makes comment on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer plans

Blackburn Rovers’ plans to bring in more defensive reinforcements have not changed despite growing injury issues, Jon Dahl Tomasson has said.

Blackburn Rovers have had an ideal start to proceedings this season. Tomasson’s side sit top of the Championship and are currently the only team to have won both of their opening two games.

Rovers are yet to concede a goal this season and things are looking promising however, injuries could halt Blackburn Rovers’ form if they aren’t careful. Defensive injuries to Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes will keep them out for up to a month and the season respectively.

The blows have left an already limited Blackburn Rovers defence even lighter on the ground, with 17-year-old Ash Phillips coming onto the bench for the win over Swansea City.

Now, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson has admitted the club’s plans to add new defensive additions has remained the same the entire time. He said:

“No, it doesn’t change anything.

“We need to develop our own players, we need to win as well, but this is a project and it needs patience. We want to do the right things in a different way. If you’re good enough you will play, it’s quite simple, if you’re good enough no matter what your age.

“We had Daniel Ayala playing excellent again, and if you’re good enough you’ll play.”

Race against time?

The summer transfer window slams shut on September 1st and Blackburn Rovers desperately need to bring in reinforcements, not only before the deadline, but as soon as possible. The longer they go without sufficient defensive numbers, the more likely they are to struggle and lose the form they’ve started the season with.

Tomasson has begun life at the helm positively, but the campaign is a long one and there’s plenty of time for fortunes to change.

Rovers supporters need to now trust their recruitment team to bring in the defensive reinforcements needed at Ewood Park, but as things stand the future is looking promising under the Danish manager.