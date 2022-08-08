Highly-rated QPR starlet could make full first-team debut v Charlton Athletic

QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong is in line for his full R’s debut against Charlton Athletic after coming on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers.

QPR added highly-regarded Irish talent Armstrong to their youth ranks back in 2020.

Since then, the youngster has been continuing his development in the R’s academy, also picking up valuable experience in successful but short loan spells with Aldershot Town and Torquay United.

Armstrong looks to be one of the Championship’s most exciting academy talents and fans were pleased to see him handed a first outing off the bench against Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season.

Now, it seems the 19-year-old is being lined up for his full debut.

Speaking with West London Sport, QPR boss Michael Beale stated Armstrong was omitted from Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough with a view to Tuesday’s cup clash against Charlton Athletic after rolling his ankle in training. Here’s what he had to say:

“Young Sinclair rolled his ankle on Tuesday and didn’t return to training until Friday, so it was best not to take the risk with him with the cup game coming up.”

It is also said that summer signing Tyler Roberts, who has been out with a thigh injury, could also make his debut against the Addicks.

Seize the opportunity…

Armstrong has already proven to be a nuisance at first-team level in his short stays in the National League. However, a clash with Charlton Athletic marks a real step up in opposition for the Dublin-born starlet.

If he can make a good impression against League One opposition, it will be a really good indicator of just where he is in his development and what level he can play at.

It remains to be seen what the plan is for Armstrong this season but it seems Beale is certainly keen to see what he can offer the R’s after his Championship outing and with a cup appearance on the cards.