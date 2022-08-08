Every Championship game being shown live on Sky Sports this week including Watford, Burnley and more

Fans across the country are looking forward to the months that lie ahead where they’ll find out how their teams will fare this season.

And Championship supporters can relax knowing they’ve got a busy week ahead with several intriguing affairs to watch out for on Sky Sports, starting tonight.

West Brom v Watford

Monday Night Football in the Championship returns for a second week-in-a-row and for the second week running it features the Hornets. Watford started the season well with a win against Sheffield United, whilst Steve Bruce’s Baggies clawed back a draw in their encounter with Middlesbrough.

This game is one between two sides hopeful of a top-six finish this season and it’ll certainly prove an exciting fixture. Fans can catch this one on Sky Sports Football with a kick-off time of 8pm and coverage starting at 7:30pm tonight.

Watford v Burnley

The Hornets feature once again on Sky Sports later in the week on Friday evening. This game marks Watford’s third game since dropping to the Championship and they aren’t getting any easier. Vincent Kompany’s Clarets will prove a tough task for Watford, but if the Hornets can find a win v West Brom tonight, they’ll back themselves going into the Burnley game.

A big crowd will be expected at Vicarage Road but for those who can’t make it, coverage begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Football with the game kicking off at 8pm on Friday evening.

Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Saturday’s early kick-off marks the battle of the blues when Birmingham City cross the border into Wales. The Bluebirds suffered a disappointing defeat over the weekend v Reading, whilst John Eustace’s new-look Birmingham City have begun the season brightly.

Coverage of this one is available to fans on Sky Sports Football with the game kicking off at 12:30pm and the build-up starting at 11:30am.

For all of this week’s live fixtures on Sky Sports, click here.