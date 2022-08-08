Everton man wanted by Sunderland leaning towards Wigan Athletic move, says reporter

Wigan Athletic are ‘ready to challenge’ Sunderland in the race to sign Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, reports The Northern Echo.

Broadhead, 24, scored ten goals in 20 games for Sunderland on loan last season, helping the club to promotion from League One. He returned to Merseyside earlier this summer but hasn’t featured in pre-season.

The former Welsh international has been linked with a move back to Sunderland this summer, but the saga has dragged on for some time. Everton are looking to send him out on loan again this summer, providing he puts pen-to-paper on a new contract.

Now though, the Tics have registered their interest with a report from The Northern Echo revealing that Wigan Athletic are set to rival Sunderland for the signing.

The Athletic’s Michael Walker has also suggested Broadhead is leaning towards a move to Wigan Athletic…

Think @Scottwilsonecho right judging by word from Everton end. Sounds like Broadhead now leaning towards joining Wigan. Not confirmed, but if so think Sunderland likely to be irritated/disappointed rather than devastated. https://t.co/4iJJIvsJTe — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) August 7, 2022

The Sunderland Echo however are reporting Sunderland remain the favourites and talks are significantly down the line. There are now two contrasting reports on Broadhead and this certainly makes for an interesting watch to see how this one pans out in the weeks before the window slams shut.

A familiar fight…

This deal is certainly up in the air at the moment, with no-one really knowing what’s going on. Both Sunderland and Wigan Athletic were promoted last season and it’s not unusual for the Tics to be sniffing around the Black Cats’ interests.

Broadhead failed to make the matchday squad last weekend for Everton despite their lack of a fit striker, emphasising how important a move away is this summer. The 24-year-old may have a decision to make though on where he ends up.

Sunderland have signed fellow Everton striker Ellis Simms on loan who scored twice on his debut last Saturday, and as much as Broadhead is familiar with the north east, game time may be a concern.

There’s no doubt Broadhead would improve both Richardson’s and Alex Neil’s squads, and it looks ever more likely he’ll be on the move this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops now as Sunderland gain competition for a former fan favourite.