Emmanuel Dennis latest: Potential front-runner for Watford man emerges after Newcastle and West Ham updates

Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis continues to find himself in transfer headlines, as the Premier League season gets underway.

Dennis though, despite his impressive showing in the English top flight last season, finds himself playing in the Championship.

But he could yet be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer with a number of teams having been linked with him in recent weeks.

The likes of Nottingham Forest looked to be the most keen at one point. Now though, it seems like we might have a new front-runner.

The latest…

West Ham are one of the teams who’ve been closely linked with Dennis this summer. They’ve since brought in Maxwel Cornet from Burnley and Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, so it remains to be seen whether they’re in the market for another attacker this summer.

That’s what talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has suggested, who also suggested that Dennis’ ‘character’ may be a deterrent for Hammers boss David Moyes.

Crook told Give Me Sport:

“Now they’ve got Scamacca, I wonder if they’ve done some background checks on him because, from what I’m told, maybe he’s not necessarily the type of character that David Moyes wants to bring into the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle United continue to be linked with Dennis, and journalist Ben Jacobs says that the Magpies may move for the Nigerian later in this summer’s transfer window.

He said in a recent video on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel:

“Emmanuel Dennis is another one to keep an eye on, simply because he was excellent for Watford even though they went down. I know that Howe likes the player. I don’t think Newcastle have made any kind of movement at this point, but it’s one to watch between now and the end of the window.”

So Eddie Howe is a fan of Dennis’ and it seems like Newcastle United are the only side left in the race to sign Dennis.

Like Jacobs suggests though, a move might have to wait until later in the window with the start of the Premier League season obviously taking precedent.

For Watford, this saga can’t continue for too long, and a sale before the end of the transfer window might be their best bet as manager Rob Edwards won’t want any potential for negativity in his playing squad in the period between September and January.

The Hornets are back in action v Burnley on Friday.