Dean Smith reveals hefty Norwich City injury blow

Norwich City left-back Dimi Giannoulis will be sidelined for at least two months through an ankle ligament injury, Dean Smith has confirmed.

Norwich City recruited Greek ace Giannoulis back in January 2021, initially recruiting him on loan before the move was made permanent at the start of last summer.

Since first arriving from PAOK, the 26-year-old has played 40 times for the Canaries, chipping in with two assists in the process. He has started both of the club’s Championship games to date but was forced off on a stretcher on the hour-mark against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Now, manager Smith has revealed the extent of the blow.

As quoted by Norfolk Live, the Norwich City boss confirmed that Giannoulis will be sidelined for at least eight weeks after picking up ligament damage. He will now see a specialist, which the Canaries hope will tell them more about the injury.

Here’s what Smith had to say:

“Dimi will be out for a minimum of eight weeks.

“It’s a ligament injury, so he’s going to see a specialist and we’ll know more from there.”

In his absence…

Giannoulis’ injury comes as an unwelcome blow. However, it should open the door for promising youngster Sam McCallum to get a sustained run in the starting XI.

The Canterbury-born 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship before, impressing with Coventry City and looking solid when fit for QPR. He’s at the age where he will be hoping to break into Norwich City’s starting XI and the injury to Giannoulis could provide him with the chance he needs.

It will be down to McCallum to make the most of the chance in the side, with Jacob Sorensen also an option on the left of defence.