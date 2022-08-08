Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission amid potential blow

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted the club could look at adding another defender to his ranks as they sweat on an injury to summer signing Akin Famewo.

Sheffield Wednesday managed to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory against MK Dons.

Josh Windass was felled in the box before netting the penalty himself to pick up all three points for the Owls. However, just seven minutes after the only goal of the game, centre-back Famewo was forced to make way for Jack Hunt after picking up a muscle injury.

Now, Owls boss Moore has said that it could force them back into the transfer market depending on the injury’s severity.

Speaking with Yorkshire Live, Moore said that Wednesday will assess the situation accordingly before deciding whether or not they need to make another defensive addition. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We will have a look at that and will assess it accordingly.

“It is too early for me to say anything (on Famewo’s injury) because, usually when an injury occurs, we have got to let the injury have 48 hours to settle down. Once it settles down, then you can give more of a prognosis on it. The swelling reduces, you can get it scanned and you can see how the player feels.

“We will keep everything crossed for him and we will know for sure on Monday.”

Avoiding a repeat of last season…

Sheffield Wednesday will be all too familiar with defensive injury crises after the 2021/22 campaign.

Shortages at the back led to the likes of Marvin Johnson filling in at centre-back, something that Moore will surely want to avoid again if he has the chance to bolster his ranks before the window slams shut.

Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Liam Palmer are options to pick from at centre-back along with Famewo, but the injury could leave them looking light on the ground. With Ciaran Brennan out on loan too, there isn’t really an academy option with some first-team experience to call on either.

Fingers will be crossed regarding Famewo’s injury though as he bids to kick on at Hillsborough.