Comment: Why this Everton man could be the difference for Wigan Athletic this season

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead and the striker could prove pivotal for the Tics this season.

Broadhead, 24, spent last season on loan at Sunderland where he became a fan favourite, scoring ten league goals in 20 appearances for the Black Cats. The former Welsh international struggled with injuries, but when fit he threatened almost every League One defence he came up against.

Broadhead has been linked with a move back to Sunderland this summer, but recent reports suggest Wigan Athletic could steal this deal at the last second. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for Everton during pre-season, but the Toffees have offered him a new deal and the Premier League side look likely to loan him out again this summer.

The Tics have had quite a quiet window since their league-winning campaign last time out and Leam Richardson’s side could definitely do with a striker. Broadhead’s style of play could easily suit the Championship perfectly. His pace, natural finishing and ability to play off a target-man could make him the perfect partner for striker Will Keane this season.

One of a kind…

If Wigan Athletic can get a deal for Broadhead over the line, then they’ll have a serious player on their hands.

The Welshman is unproven at this level, but all the signs point towards this being a successful move. The Tics have around three weeks before the deadline to get this one done, and many would agree the sooner the better.

Broadhead has a point to prove this season. If he does sign a new deal at the Toffees then he will be playing once again to earn a spot in Everton’s first-team next season. The Tics are an exciting side, they play a progressive style and they’ve had a good start to proceedings. Richardson’s system would allow Broadhead to slot in either next to the striker or just in behind him to link things between the midfield and the attack.

An area of concern with Broadhead is without doubt his injury history. He managed less than 50% of games last season for Sunderland and he cannot afford to keep this track record up. If he wants a successful campaign in the Championship Broadhead will need to hit the ground running and avoid any injury scares. Broadhead will need to get up to match fitness and that will take time.

The Tics do need extra reinforcements this summer, and Broadhead would be the ideal start, with them also weakening Sunderland’s hopes in the process.

Wigan Athletic return to league action this weekend against Bristol City.