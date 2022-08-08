Comment: Everton man linked with Millwall last month would’ve solved Rowett’s striker woes, but there’s still time to find the right man

Millwall lost 2-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday, with Lions boss Gary Rowett bemoaning his side’s injury list after the game.

Millwall went into the game at Bramall Lane short on attacking options and creativity, with Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming and George Honeyman all missing out.

Rowett refused to brand it a ‘selection crisis’, but he did reveal that he’s in talks to sign new players before the end of the window, as to avoid a repeat of Saturday.

An extra striker would certainly be a plus for Millwall, but they might have already missed out on the ideal option in Ellis Simms.

The Everton man joined Sunderland on loan last week and scored twice on his Black Cats debut over the weekend, helping fire his temporary side to a 3-2 win against Bristol City.

Simms’ style of play – his movement, agility, finishing touch and flair – would’ve made him the ideal man to bolster Rowett’s attacking options this summer, and seeing him net twice on his Sunderland debut will surely come as a blow to Rowett and his recruitment team.

The Simms ‘mould’, and time left…

Simms then fits the profile of players wanted at Millwall. The Lions’ recruitment team obviously did the numbers and the research and came up with Simms, who was linked with a move to The Den by Alan Nixon last month.

But thankfully for Millwall, there’s plenty more players like Simms in the Premier League, and still plenty of time to bring at least one of them in.

Premier League loan moves often spring up towards the end of the summer transfer window, with teams in the top flight not making decisions on these players until after pre-season and until after the actual season starts.

Millwall need a striker who knows where the back of the net is, who can play in a fast-paced and hard-working side and who can operate as a lone striker or as part of a pair.

Simms would’ve been perfect for Millwall, but at least they know the kind of attacking addition they now need.

Millwall return to action v Coventry City this weekend.