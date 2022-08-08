Cathcart to start again? Troost-Ekong benched? Watford’s predicted XI to face West Bromwich Albion

Watford make the trip to the West Midlands to face West Brom in the Championship on Monday evening.

The Hornets will undoubtedly be looking to pick up from where they left off, beating Sheffield United 1-0 in what was an impressive performance from the Hertfordshire side.

Rob Edwards’ side have had a relatively quiet transfer window but have been able to retain key players such as Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis so far.

A first away game of the season against a Baggies team that have strengthened their squad massively could be a tough one. Steve Bruce has brought in proven Championship talent such as playmakers Jed Wallace and John Swift to improve their chances in the final third.

Watford have kept the large bulk of their Premier League side from last season but could still be in for a difficult fixture against a strong West Brom side.

How will Watford line up?

The Hornets utilised a 3-4-2-1 formation during their fixture against the Blades and you’d think they will do the same on Monday night.

It could be an unchanged starting XI for Watford who had a number of players such as Sarr and Joao Pedro play key roles in the final third. Pedro scored the winning goal in their opening fixture and proved himself to be a player that could be crucial for Watford if they are going to compete for promotion during this campaign.

Craig Cathcart adds a wealth of experience in defence alongside Christian Kabasele who has been a stalwart for the Hertfordshire side for a number of years.

In midfield, there have been calls for more creativity. However, until that is added, it seems club captain Tom Cleverley and Edo Kayembe are Edwards’ go-to partnership, though Dan Gosling will also be pushing for a start.

Here’s our predicted Watford XI for Monday evening’s fixture against West Brom: