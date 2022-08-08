Burnley target hasn’t ‘had any contact’ with Clarets but leaves door open to potential summer move

Gueye, 24, has spent the past couple of seasons playing in Belgium. The striker has scored 23 league goals in 62 league games in Belgium and his performances have caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Gueye is a target-man who is more than capable of leading the line for the Clarets, but with two years left on his current deal, Gueye will likely not come cheap.

Kompany has already enjoyed a busy window so far, so it’s unknown how much movement he has left in his transfer budget and whether a deal for Gueye is possible this summer. The Belgian boss has hinted at bringing in new signings this before the deadline, so a Gueye deal could well materialise this month.

Kompany is familiar with Gueye from his time managing Anderlecht and it wouldn’t be the first time this summer he has brought over a player from Belgium, but despite the speculation, there has been no contact made as things stand.

Speaking to La Derniere Heure (Via HITC Sport), Gueye said:

“I haven’t had any contact with Burnley yet.

“I dream of a big competition, without having a real preference. It just has to be a team with a nice project. Even a Belgian team is possible. Why not? There are a lot of big clubs here.”

A perfect fit?

Gueye could be seen as your typical Burnley forward who will give any defender a tough afternoon. From his recent comments, Gueye is clearly open to a move away this summer. The Senegalese striker has said he has big dreams but hasn’t ruled out staying in Belgium this season.

Kompany may have to move quickly to get this one over the line before another club hijack the deal, but as things stand it doesn’t appear anything is imminent on this front.

The Clarets still have the quality to compete with or without Gueye, but his ability would certainly aid Kompany’s chances of bringing immediate success to Turf Moor.

Burnley’s next league outing is against Watford this Friday and the Clarets will be hoping they don’t suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.