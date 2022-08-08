Brereton Diaz latest: Wolves waiting but Blackburn Rovers can find hope in recent comments

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz continues to be linked with a move away from Ewood Park.

The Chilean has a number of suitors in the Premier League, with the latest being Wolves.

The Midlands club are said to have enquired about Brereton Diaz, with Leeds United and West Ham’s interest seemingly cooling down for the time being.

Brereton Diaz meanwhile scored his first goal of the season v Swansea City on Saturday, maintaining Rovers’ perfect start to the campaign.

So what’s the latest on Brereton Diaz’s future?

The latest…

The latest update has come from Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. He said of Brereton Diaz’s future at the end of last week:

“I’ve told him that if he goes away, and anything in football is possible, I respect that. But he needs to work hard for the club, to do the best for the club, and with a smile because he’s a great boy.”

And Brereton Diaz has spoken out about his experience under Tomasson so far. The striker was full of praise for his new manager, saying that he’s enjoyed his time working under him and that he’s impressed with what he’s seen so far.

Given the circumstances then – Brereton Diaz being in his last year of his contract, and the striker seeming happy at the club – it seems like Blackburn’s chances of keeping the striker for this season at least are improving.

Wolves seem like the only team still seriously considering a bid, but no team as of yet has been willing to match Rovers’ £20million valuation despite Tomasson revealing that the club wouldn’t stand in Brereton Diaz’s way if he wants to leave.

That might change if Brereton Diaz can continue scoring throughout this month, with the transfer window shutting at the end of August.

For now though, there seems to be a lot of positivity surrounding Blackburn Rovers, and that positivity could see Brereton Diaz stay for at least another term.