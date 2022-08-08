Bradford City emerge victorious in race for Premier League talent

Bradford City have completed the signing of Crystal Palace starlet Scott Banks, recruiting him on a season-long loan deal.

Hartlepool United have been linked with Banks over the course of this summer. Links first emerged at the start of last month, with Paul Hartley’s men looking to offer the young Scot a shot at regular game time.

However, last week, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Bradford City had joined the chase for the Crystal Palace starlet too.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Bantams have completed a swoop for the former Dundee United talent.

The League Two side confirmed the addition of Banks on their official club website on Monday afternoon, recruiting him on a season-long deal. Banks is in contention to make his debut in the Carabao Cup against Hull City on Tuesday and will join in with training today after his move.

While it marks a blow for the Pools to miss out on a player as talented as Banks, Bradford City will be glad to have his services.

Kicking on at Valley Parade…

Banks already boasts some senior experience, picking up game time in Scotland’s lower-tiers before his move to Crystal Palace in 2020.

While on the books at Selhurst Park, the 20-year-old has been a regular star for the U23s while also spending time on loan with Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic.

A move to League Two gives Banks the chance to catch the eye south of the border though. A boss like Mark Hughes should really help Banks’ development away from the Eagles and if he can make a good impression at Valley Parade, he could become a firm favourite among the Bradford City faithful.