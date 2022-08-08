Blackpool man says he’s ‘ahead of schedule’ as he closes in on return from injury

Blackpool have been without Husband since the defeat to Derby County at the end of last season, in what turned out to be his 100th appearance for the club. He suffered a serious hamstring injury against the Rams and has been making his way back to full fitness ever since.

Luke Garbutt stepped in to replace Husband last season but with the pair now both injured, new signing Dominic Thompson has started the season as the regular first-choice at left-back.

But Husband is now working his way back from injury after a summer of rehab and gave an update to Tangerine TV. He stated that he has re-joined first-team training and is ahead of schedule to return to the fold sooner rather than later.

“It’s going very well,” he said. “I got the green light to join up with the boys fully, so I’ve trained and everything is good so far. I need a few weeks to get up to speed but it’s progressing nicely. Latest Stories Bradford City emerge victorious in race for Premier League talent Latest Burnley news: Clarets still keen on £10m man, Kompany’s transfer admission + more “It shouldn’t take me too long to get up to speed and back in the flow of playing week in, week out hopefully. “But thanks to the physios and everyone that’s helped me, I’m pretty much ahead of schedule so I can’t thank them enough for how hard they’ve made me work and it’s paid dividends.”

A huge boost for Blackpool…

Thompson has impressed in his first two outings, but Husband offers something different to what is already at manager Michael Appleton’s disposal. He has experience on his side and was a regular in the first-team prior to his injury.

To be ahead of schedule is also a plus point. The 28-year-old could have missed a larger portion of the season but to be in with a chance of returning in the coming weeks will give Blackpool a huge boost.

Although Appleton won’t want to rush the defender back, their current injury list of eight first-team players means any returning player is a bonus for the Seasiders as they look to build upon last season’s 16th placed finish.