‘As far as I am concerned’ – Wilder offers clarity on Middlesbrough man’s future after summer of speculation

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder says Chuba Akpom will likely stay at the club this summer.

Akpom, 26, spent last season on loan with PAOK where he scored 11 goals and assisted three during his loan spell.

The London-born striker found his feet in Greece and soon got off the mark, featuring in the European Conference League.

Akpom returned to Teesside after his time away and since his return, his performances have been much more improved. He’s played in Middlesbrough’s two Championship games so far, earning a start in the opening game, and coming off the bench last time out.

The former Arsenal man was reported as surplus to requirements earlier this summer and it was looking likely he’d depart. However, Wilder has since been impressed with Akpom’s contributions and speaking to the Northern Echo, he said:

“I thought he was excellent. He might be a little disappointed the keeper has made a magnificent save. You saw what he gave us in the second half.

“We had somebody to build and play off and he contributed to a much better second half performance. He’s part of the group so as far as I am concerned, he is part of the group until I am told otherwise.”

Making a statement…

Akpom has started the season well and whilst he has helped his team in both of their games so far, he is yet to get off the mark for Boro.

The sooner Akpom can open his tally, the more likely he is to have a good season and with Boro currently struggling to find that cutting edge, the sooner the better for the Teesside club.

Boro host Barnsley in the cup this week before welcoming Sheffield United to the Riverside Stadium. Akpom is still getting up to full-speed in terms of fitness, so it could be doubtful that he’ll play much of the cup game and it looks likely he’ll be kept for the weekend’s affair against the Blades.

Things aren’t getting easier for Wilder’s side, but a win against Sheffield United this weekend could push Boro in the right direction.