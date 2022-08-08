Arveladze: Hull City could ‘have something’ in the transfer market this week

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze says the club could make some more signings before their next Championship game v Norwich City this weekend.

Hull City went into this summer under the ownership of Acun Ilicali. He arrived midway through last season and has spoke ambitiously since arriving, but so far this summer, he’s delivered.

The Tigers have spent well, bringing in some impressive names like Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dohukan Sink and Ozan Tufan, whilst also raiding the free agent market for the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Oscar Estupinan.

And speaking to HullLive, Arveladze has offered fans yet more hope on the transfer front. The Geroegian said when asked if we could see any new signigns arrive at the MKM Stadium this week:

“Yes, I’m thinking we can have something. It’s still early on Monday morning, maybe later some information can come to my desk.”

Hull City travel to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night. Whether or not Arveladze will name a much-changed side remains to be seen, with his side currently sitting in 5th place of the Championship table after the opening two games of the campaign.

Where do the Tigers need to strengthen?

So far this summer, Hull City have made a lot of positive additions in the attacking and midfield thirds. Defensively though, Arveladze could do with another addition, especially with Jacob Greaves’ future uncertain at the moment.

And Arveladze could potentially look at bringing in a more defensive-minded midfielder given Greg Docherty’s recent injury blow, but on the whole, Hull look to have a very balanced squad after this summer’s transfer business.

The visit of Norwich City next weekend will really put the Tigers to the test, and it will give us a clearer indication of Hull City’s chances this season after their positive start to the campaign.