Stoke City sending scouts to watch Fleetwood Town ace in action

Stoke City are sending scouts to watch Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane in action, says Alan Nixon.

Lane, 21, was playing non-league football with Hyde just two years ago.

Now though, he’s a key player for League One side Fleetwood Town and he could yet be handed a Championship move this summer, with Stoke City keen.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that the Potters are set to send scouts to watch the Northern Irishman in action, after the attacker scored five and assisted eight in 37 League One outings last season.

Stoke City have made some decent signings so far this summer, bringing in the experienced likes of Aden Flint and Dwight Gayle, but a move for Lane would add some youth to the side as they continue to rebuild under Michael O’Neill’s watch.

A good mix…

Since O’Neill took charge, he’s given Stoke City a new direction. He’s managed to bring in and bring through some really talented younger players in names like Tyrese Campbell and Harry Souttar, but he’s also complimenting that with some experienced names too.

Lane would be another player brought in for the future, and it looks like it’d be a decent signing. He recorded a good amount of goal contributions in League One last season, especially given his recent step up from non-league.

It’d take a bit of time for him to record those kind of numbers for Stoke City, but if the Potters could bring him in then it would make for another decent signing in what’s been a decent summer transfer window so far.

The Potters sit in 11th place of the table after their 2-0 win over Blackpool yesterday.