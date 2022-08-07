Reporter says when West Ham could ‘probably’ make a move for £30m Watford man

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that West Ham could pursue a deal for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr ‘late in the window’.

Watford are back in the Championship and once again, Sarr is being linked with a move away from the club.

It happened when the Hornets were relegated from the top flight back in 2020 but Sarr stayed with the club, going on to score 13 goals in the Championship as he helped fire Watford to an immediate return to the Premier League.

After yet another relegation though, it seems like Sarr could finally be on his way out, despite starting the season in new manager Rob Edwards’ plans.

West Ham have been linked with Sarr throughout this summer and now, talkSPORT reporter Crook has had his say on the matter.

He told Give Me Sport that the move ‘might come down to the price tag’, which he says is ‘around £30million’. Crook then goes on to say that if a West Ham move for Sarr does materialise, then it will probably do so later on in the summer transfer window.

Sarr-y to see you go…

Sarr has been loyal to Watford so far. He’s now in his fourth season with the club and he seems to have had suitors ever since he made the switch from Rennes.

Now back in the Championship though, Sarr will surely be wanting to find a club where he can play Premier League football every season, but like Crook says, Watford’s asking price may be the obstacle to overcome here.

West Ham clearly like Sarr and he’d be a decent signing too. Watford though have a dangerous front-three in Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis and Sarr right now, and that front three could fire them to another promotion, so the club might look to keep the likes of Sarr for at least one more season.

If they can, it’d be a real coup for Edwards, but cashing in £30million on Sarr might be too good to turn down.