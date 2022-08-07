Manchester United prodigy set for League Two loan move

Manchester United are sending youngster Charlie Wellens to Crewe Alexandra on loan, says Alan Nixon.

Wellens, 19, is the son of current Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens.

Moston-born Richie was a youth player at Manchester United but never made his Premier League debut for the club, before moving on and making his name with other teams.

Now though, his son Charlie is on the books at Manchester United, and he looks set to join his father in League Two with a loan move to Crewe.

Crewe currently sit in 2nd place of the table. They’ve won their opening two games of the season following their relegation from League One last season whilst Leyton Orient sit in 3rd, having also won their opening two fixtures of the season.

Wellens is a right-back and featured in a handful of EFL Trophy appearances last season, whilst also racking up 25 Premier League 2 appearances for the Red Devils last time out.

And now, Nixon says that Wellens is heading to Crewe Alexandra on loan.

A good first move for Wellens?

Wellens will have gained some great experience playing in the United ranks, but a loan move to a first-team club will really put him to the test.

League Two is a good level to start at and if he can make the move soon then he’ll have near-enough the whole season to better his game.

And if he can impress with Crewe then he could easily be loaned out to a Championship club next season, putting him one step closer to the United first-team.

And for Crewe, it’d be a really useful signing as they vie for an immediate return to League One, with an EFL Cup clash v Grimsby Town next on the agenda.