‘Howe likes the player’ – Newcastle United keen on Watford man, says reporter

Journalist Ben Jacobs says that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is a fan of Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, but that the Magpies are yet to make ‘any kind of movement’ for the player.

Dennis is a man in-demand following his impressive maiden season in the Premier League, and following Watford’s relegation.

The Nigerian scored 10 goals and assisted six in 33 Premier League appearances and he’s already been heavily-linked with a move away this summer.

The likes of West Ham have been closely linked with a move for Dennis, but Newcastle United could yet make a move for the 24-year-old.

Speaking on the YouTube channel NUFC Matters (via HITC), CBS journalist Jacobs commented on Newcastle United’s interest in Dennis, saying:

“Emmanuel Dennis is another one to keep an eye on, simply because he was excellent for Watford even though they went down. I know that Howe likes the player. I don’t think Newcastle have made any kind of movement at this point, but it’s one to watch between now and the end of the window.”

Dennis started Watford’s opening game v Sheffield United and put in a good shift. So whether or not the Hornets would want to let him go remains to be seen.

One or the other…

Watford have two similar players – both in-demand – in Dennis and Ismaila Sarr.

Both started in the opening game last weekend and both looked the part. New manager Rob Edwards will surely want to keep them both for this upcoming Championship campaign but the Hornets might be forced into selling at least one of them, so it could be a case of first come, first serve here.

Sarr is wanted by West Ham as it stands, but the Hammers have just signed Maxwel Cornet from Burnley and so it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll make a move for Sarr.

And the same can be said of Dennis and Newcastle, making for a difficult situation here.

It might be a case of both players staying, but then one or even both of them leaving in January or in the next summer transfer window.

Either way, Watford have two really good players on their hands.