Burnley could make another bid for £10m-rated defender, says Nixon

Alan Nixon says that Burnley ‘may bid again’ for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.

Kouyate, 25, has already been linked with Burnley this summer.

The Clarets have previously seen a £2.5million bid rejected for the Malian following Metz’s relegation from Ligue 1 last season, but Nixon says that the French side want £10million for Kouyate.

And now, Nixon has revealed that Burnley may go back in with another bid for Kouyate, in a potential deal worth around £5million but with a ‘big sell-on clause’.

Previously a youngster with Sporting CP, Kouyate has been with Metz since 2020 and has racked up over 50 league appearances for the club, including 30 in the French top flight last season.

Burnley have bolstered in almost every area of the pitch this summer, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley arriving at centre-back, following the departures of names like Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

Kouyate though would be able to replace some of Mee and Tarkowski’s experience and quality at the back, with the likes of Harwood-Bellis, McNally and Egan-Riley being relativity inexperienced.

Big-spending Burnley…

With Maxwel Cornet having sealed his long-anticipated move to West Ham, Kompany may now have a bit more spending money for this summer.

The Clarets seem desperate to break out of the Championship at first ask and the club have backed Kompany well so far this summer, but it might still take some time for all these new players to make for a really strong team.

Kouyate is clearly a player they like, but arriving from the French leagues into a competitive Championship roster – and with a new-look Burnley side – might be a tough ask at first.

And £10million for a player with no experience of the English game might be a bit steep, but Burnley could certainly do with a centre-back with his pedigree.

Burnley sit in 4th place of the Championship table after yesterday’s draw v Luton Town.