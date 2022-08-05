‘Will be vital’ – Stoke City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Stoke City are preparing for their first home game of the season against Blackpool this weekend.

The Potters began proceedings in the Championship last week with a 2-0 defeat to Millwall and Michael O’Neill’s side must improve this time out. The Potters have struggled for consistency since making the drop into the second-tier and it’s important they don’t start on the back foot once again.

Blackpool had a shaky pre-season, losing their manager Neil Critchley, but now under the guidance of Michael Appleton they can focus on maintaining their Championship status. The Seasiders began the season with a solid 1-0 win over Reading, but Stoke City this weekend will provide a bigger challenge for the Tangerines.

This is a game between two fairly evenly-matched sides and that makes this one particularly difficult to call.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I can see both teams finishing in the same region of the table this year. Blackpool looked well-drilled last time out and they could definitely give O’Neill something to think about.

“However, I actually think last week’s disappointing collapse will help Stoke City this weekend and push them closer to the right result. With the home backing and a point to prove, I can see this one swinging in favour of the hosts.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Blackpool

James Ray

“Stoke City need to get out of this rinse and repeat cycle they’ve been stuck in since arriving in the Championship. O’Neill has been able to make his mark on the squad this summer so he needs to push them up the table this season.

“Taking three points from games like this will be vital in his bid to do so. Appleton’s Blackpool are a difficult outfit, but this is a game the Potters should be winning.

“It could be a close one, but I’ll back the home side to bounce back from their opening day defeat.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Blackpool