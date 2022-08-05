West Ham agree deal for Burnley man with medical booked

West Ham United have agreed a deal for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, as per 90min.

Cornet, 25, has been the subject of a huge transfer saga dating back months.

The Ivory Coast international spent last season playing for the Clarets in the Premier League. Despite Burnley’s relegation, Cornet scored nine and assisted one in 26 league appearances.

The exciting winger moved to Turf Moor from Olympique Lyon for a reported £12.9million. However, after just one season and one relegation, it appears he’s going to be on the move again.

After wanting to pay in instalments, the most recent update via 90min suggests the Hammers have agreed to match the relegation release clause for Corner, which is set at £17.5million – Daily Mail also say that Cornet is set to undergo a medical.

Cornet joined as an exciting, dynamic winger on a five-year deal and it’s disappointing to see him leave so soon after.

Dealing with the uncertainty…

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has done an excellent job in revitalising the club and raising the spirits following a disappointing year last time out. The former Manchester City captain has added a huge amount of quality to his squad and Kompany managed to guide them to a 1-0 win on the opening day of the season.

None of these things are easy to do when one of your star players is constantly linked with a move away, but now the deal seems inevitable, Burnley can finally look to move on.

Cornet would’ve been a huge asset to have in the Championship, but that being said it doesn’t appear like Burnley will struggle too much in his absence. There’s a month left of the transfer window and it’ll be interesting to see if the Clarets seek a direct replacement.

For the time being, Burnley will be focused on their Turf Moor outing against Luton Town tomorrow afternoon.