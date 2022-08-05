West Brom handed surprise boost as player makes contract u-turn

West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary has decided to sign a two-year professional contract at The Hawthorns, it has been confirmed.

West Brom have seen a host of promising talents make their way into the youth set-up over recent years, with young forward Cleary among the highly-touted youngsters making their way through the ranks at The Hawthorns.

It was previously reported that Cleary had turned down the chance to sign a professional deal with the Baggies though. It came amid rumoured interest from a host of top clubs, dealing West Brom a hefty blow as they looked set to lose one of their top prospects.

However now, the 18-year-old has performed a u-turn to commit his future to the club.

As confirmed on the Championship club’s official website, Cleary has ended the uncertainty surrounding his future by putting pen to paper on a two-year professional contract with West Brom. It keeps him on board until at least 2024.

Time to kick on…

The uncertainty surrounding Cleary’s future has been well-documented over the summer and the interest in his services shows just how highly rated he is in the footballing world.

Now though, with his future resolved, it is time for all to move on and for Cleary to continue his development.

The versatile forward has been prolific at U18 level and has enjoyed a promising start to life in the Premier League 2, so it will be hoped he can maintain his upward trajectory and start to catch Steve Bruce’s eye.

A new deal should clear the youngster’s mind and leave him solely focused on taking his game to the next level as a bright future beckons.