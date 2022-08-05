Vaulks to start? Dele-Bashiru left out? Sheffield Wednesday’s predicted XI to face MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Buckinghamshire to face MK Dons in League One tomorrow afternoon.

It was a relatively disappointing start to the campaign for the Owls, drawing 3-3 with Portsmouth in what was a tightly-fought fixture.

Darren Moore’s side have strengthened massively during the window so far, bringing in players with a wealth of experience such as Will Vaulks and striker Michael Smith.

MK Dons could be an unpredictable first game away from home against a side after the Dons finished in a play-off spot last time out. Despite the loss of integral members of the squad like Harry Darling and Scott Twine, Liam Manning has brought in a plethora of talent to possibly compete for promotion once again.

Sheffield Wednesday’s experience and quality could potentially overwhelm the Dons in a fixture that could go either way.

How will Sheffield Wednesday line up?

Last week Moore opted for a 5-3-2 formation and could once again do so with a couple of changes due to injuries and suspensions.

Smith could make his starting debut for the Owls after Lee Gregory was sent off against Pompey. The former Rotherham United star scored 19 league goals for the Millers last time out and could eventually become a talisman for the Owls.

Due to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru going off injured with a groin injury, Vaulks could possibly start in the centre of the park, but the 21-year-old playmaker may still be an option to utilise from the bench. The Welsh international may possibly start alongside George Byers and fan favourite Barry Bannan in midfield to add a defensive element to the more attacking playing style of both players.

It could be an unchanged defence with Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson acting as wing-backs and new boys Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe once again playing alongside each other.

Here’s our predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for tomorrow afternoon’s fixture against MK Dons: