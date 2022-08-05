Update emerges on Hull City’s pursuit of forgotten Brentford man

Hull City will have to wait before they can make a move for Brentford’s Halil Dervisoglu this summer, as per HullLive.

Dervisoglu, 22, is currently Hull City’s number one transfer target.

The Turkish striker spent last season on loan at Galatasaray where he scored four times and assisted once in 28 games.

Despite signing for the Bees at the start of 2020, Dervisoglu has barely featured for the Bees. His record for Sparta Rotterdam before Brentford was promising, but things never seemed to click for him after his initial move to England.

Now it appears the forward is surplus to requirements and despite his lack of experience in English football, Hull City are eager to get a deal done. However, the latest HullLive report states Brentford need to find a replacement before they let the Turkish international depart.

The move to the Tigers could either be a loan or a permanent, but the most recent report states this deal may drag on for weeks to come.

Finding his feet…

Whilst brief, Dervisoglu does have a small bit of Championship experience for Brentford.

Shota Arveladze’s side have enjoyed a busy transfer window and they have added a lot of proven quality so far, but this deal may be seen as more of a punt by the Hull City board.

The Tigers picked up three points in their first game of the season, and it was pretty clear to see their squad needed a bit more time to come together before they start performing at the level they’re capable of. Adding Dervisoglu to their ranks would give them extra firepower, but it’d also make it harder for Arveladze to juggle the attacking talent at the club.

The summer deadline is on September 1st and it seems fans may have to wait a little while longer before a development emerges in this transfer saga.