‘Time to adapt to the division’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Bristol City v Sunderland

Bristol City take on Sunderland at Ashton Gate this weekend, where both sides will be hoping to get their first wins of the new Championship campaign, Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton has had his say.

The Robins went a goal up against Hull City last Saturday through Andreas Weimann’s 30th minute strike, but ultimately lost the game after two goals in the final 20 minutes from Tigers duo Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri, with the latter netting the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Sunderland drew their first game back in the Championship following their promotion through the play-offs last time out. Starting their season off against Coventry City, the two sides drew 1-1, with Viktor Gyokeres’ effort cancelling out Jack Clarke’s opener.

The Black cats travel to Bristol City with both sides looking for their first win, but writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton thinks the points will be shared.

“There was a horrible feeling of deja vu for Bristol City last weekend, as they lost a match having taken the lead. They did that on seven occasions last season and Nigel Pearson does not appear to be the kind of man that will tolerate that for too long,” he said.

“Sunderland, meanwhile, almost had the perfect start, didn’t they?! They held on to that slender for quite some time as Coventry piled on the pressure on Sunday, but finally caved in when Viktor Gyokeres scored that wonderful solo goal. It will, naturally, take time to adapt to the division once more. A point apiece here, for me.”

Prutton predicts the score will end in a 1-1 scoreline, as both sides continue to look for their first three points of the season.

Thoughts?

Both sides had spells in their respective season-openers to win the game. Bristol City went a goal up and lost the game, whilst Sunderland went a goal up and drew. The pair will need to see out a victory if they are going to stand any chance in this division.

A point a piece looks to be a fair prediction, but it won’t be of much benefit to either side, despite being so early in the season.

The Robins won just eight games at home out of a possible 23 last season, whereas Sunderland only lost five away from home last time out, albeit in the division below. This could be a factor in the outcome of the clash this weekend.

Bristol City v Sunderland kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.