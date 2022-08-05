‘This might be a difficult outing for them’ – Portsmouth v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Lincoln City at Fratton Park this weekend in their first home game of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Lincoln City head to Hampshire off the back of a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Exeter City in Mark Kennedy’s first League One game in charge of the Imps. Sam Nombe opened the scoring before new captain Tom Hopper levelled shortly after the break.

Portsmouth also opened the new season with a draw, though their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday was a far more eventful tie that the Imps’. Three goals in 14 minutes from Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop ensured the points were shared last weekend.

Now, the two sides clash at Fratton Park and ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Portsmouth would have hoped that scoring three goals would have been enough to help them secure three points on the opening day. Ultimately, it wasn’t, but a strong start to the season in attack should have them feeling confident ahead of the visit of the Imps.

“As for Lincoln, Kennedy will have to be patient in his bid to embed his vision both on and off the pitch, meaning that in the early stages of the season, games like this could prove tough ones.

“I’ll back Pompey to take all three points and pick up their first win of the season here.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Lincoln City

Luke Phelps

“Portsmouth look a much better side this season. Despite some big losses in the transfer market this summer they’ve made some decent signings, and they now look like a team who can score goals.

“Defensively there remains some issues it seems, as we saw in the game v Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. Meanwhile, Lincoln City look set for something of a transitional period under Mark Kennedy and so this might be a difficult outing for them.

“I’m predicting a home win tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Lincoln City