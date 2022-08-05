‘They’ve turned a corner’ – Preston North End v Hull City prediction: The72

Preston North End welcome Hull City to Deepdale in the Championship this weekend.

The Lilywhites are gearing up for their first home fixture of the season against Hull City.

Ryan Lowe’s side were held at a stalemate last weekend against Wigan Athletic, whilst a late comeback saw the Tigers defeat Bristol City.

This is a tough game to call and it could easily go either way, with both teams having recruited well over the summer so far.

Ahead of Saturday’s outing, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Preston North End failing to beat Wigan Athletic may come across as a disappointing result. But with Ryan Lowe at the helm there’s no reason for any real panic.

“Hull City got a large stroke of fortune in their win last weekend, but you can’t deny the quality they’ve added to their squad and at some point you’d expect them to kick on. However, I think, as a squad, Preston are currently the more settled outfit.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“I like the look of Hull City this season. They’ve recruited really well over the summer and I think they’ll enjoy a strong season in the Championship.

“Preston are likewise – they’ve turned a corner under Lowe and I expect both Hull and Preston to be in and around the mid-table regions this season.

“With Preston having the home advantage this weekend though, I think this one will be an exciting game, but a stalemate.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Hull City

James Ray

“Arveladze and Hull picked up some great wins on the road last season and if they’re to make serious progress up the Championship table, their away form could be crucial once again.

“Deepdale is a difficult place to go though. Ryan Lowe has well and truly embedded his philosophy and play style on his Preston North End side and they’ll be keen to pick up a win after drawing to Wigan Athletic on the opening day. There’s not much to split the two sides, but I’ll go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Hull City