‘They shouldn’t be underestimated’ – Forest Green Rovers v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Ipswich Town travel to Forest Green Rovers in the hope of picking up their first win of the 2022/23 campaign at The New Lawn.

Forest Green Rovers managed to make a winning start to life in League One last weekend. They defeated fellow new-boys Bristol Rovers 2-1 away from home, with an 89th-minute strike from Regan Hendry giving Ian Burchnall a win in his competitive debut in charge of the club.

As for Ipswich Town, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. Both the Tractor Boys and the Trotters hold lofty ambitions this season, making for an intriguing clash between two well-matched sides.

Kieran McKenna will be determined to get three points on the board this weekend as Town bid to end their lengthy stay in League One.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash between Forest Green and Ipswich Town, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Ipswich Town should have what it takes to pick up their first win of the season here. Their squad is up there with the division’s best, but after their opening day win, Forest Green Rovers can’t be written off.

“Burchnall looks another smart appointment and he’ll be hoping to make it difficult for another highly-touted young coach in McKenna.

“However, the visitors should have the firepower to overcome the hosts and take all three points back to East Anglia.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 0-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“Forest Green are a nice addition to League One and I think they’ll make some good progress this season. Ipswich Town though are looking much more solid this time round and they’ll surely pick up their first win of the season here.

“They have much more quality in their ranks than Forest Green and whilst they shouldn’t be underestimated, I’m expecting Ipswich Town to get back up to full speed this weekend.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town