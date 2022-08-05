‘They might edge this one’ – Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side looking to build on their opening day win over QPR.

Blackburn Rovers skipper Lewis Travis’ long-range belter ensured the Tomasson era got off to a strong start last weekend, securing a 1-0 win over Michael Beale’s side at Ewood Park.

As for Swansea City, many would have tipped them to emerge victorious over newly-promoted Rotherham United. However, despite Harry Darling’s fantastic debut goal, the Millers held the Swans to a point thanks to Chiedozie Ogbene.

This weekend sees Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers face off in South Wales and ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Swansea City are a side that really want to control possession under Russell Martin, so it will be interesting to see how Tomasson’s Rovers’ side fare given their own desire to play out from the back and press when out of possession.

“It makes for an intriguing clash between the two sides and it could prove to be another tight game decided by a moment of magic like Lewis Travis’ strike last weekend.

“Given that the Swans should be more well-versed in their own system than Blackburn, I think they might secure all three points here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“This is a pretty interesting match-up, given Blackburn’s somewhat unexpected opening day win over QPR and Swansea City’s unpredictability under Russell Martin.

“There’s something that tells me Swansea might be in for another tough season, especially after losing Flynn Downes, but we’ll see how far they’ve come this weekend.

“Blackburn have been boosted in midweek by the arrivals of Sammie Szmodics and Tyler Morton who could both feature on Saturday, and with that feel-good factor back at Blackburn, I think they might edge this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers