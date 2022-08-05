‘They face a stern test here’ – Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Wycombe Wanderers this Saturday in their first home game of the new 2022/23 League One campaign.

Wycombe Wanderers come into this weekend’s clash as League One leaders. Not that it means a lot at this stage of the season, but it certainly makes for good reading. Gareth Ainsworth’s men swept Burton Albion aside last Saturday, defeating the Brewers 3-0 to get their campaign off to the perfect start.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they played out a 1-1 draw away to promotion candidates Ipswich Town.

Ian Evatt’s side have endured a quiet window to date but the Trotters boss is ambitious, and a result against another one of the division’s top sides in the form of Wycombe Wanderers would be a strong indicator of where they stand ahead of the rest of the season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for this Saturday’s tie…

James Ray

“Wycombe Wanderers have never lost to Bolton Wanderers, doing the double over the Trotters in both the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons.

“They face a stern test here though, and Evatt’s side should have the wind in their sails after a decent draw to start off the new season. This should be a tight game between two sides hoping to be around the play-off picture come next May, but I’ll go for an entertaining draw to keep both sides unbeaten after two games.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Luke Phelps

“Wycombe look set for another promotion charge this season. They’re looking typically dominant under Gareth Ainsworth and they were strong on the road last season, so expect the same this time round.

“Bolton could be there or thereabouts this year but I’m not expecting big things from them after a fairly quiet summer in the transfer market.

“They’ve got firepower in their side but I think Wycombe will have too much quality and too much aggression for the Trotters this weekend.”

