Swansea City dealt blow as target expected to remain at current club

Swansea City are set to miss out on Leeds United’s Cody Drameh, with Wales Online reporting that the defender is expected to remain at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline.

Swansea City have been in the market for a wing-back all summer and had identified Drameh as a potential transfer target.

Russell Martin’s side then subsequently enquired about signing the Leeds United man on a season-long loan.

That proposition didn’t pique the Whites’ interest though and the saga has dragged on, as has the Swans’ search for a new right wing-back.

Now though, Wales Online states that the 20-year-old is expected to remain at Leeds United this summer, affecting Swansea City in their pursuit of the player. The Swans will now need to turn their attention towards other targets between now and the end of the transfer window.

A blow for Swansea City…

Drameh would’ve fit the bill at the Swansea.com Stadium and could’ve seriously improved their options in defence. He was a huge hit on loan with Cardiff City last season and still has youth on his side.

The recent update comes as a blow to Martin’s side and they now have limited time to get a deal over the line.

With just four weeks left until the window closes, the Swans will need to look into other viable options quickly.

The Welsh side have made eight signings already this summer, seven on permanent deals and one on a season-long loan. Martin is looking for more through the door and they will need to do just that if they are to improve on last season’s disappointing 15th placed finish and challenge for a place in the top six.