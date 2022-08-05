Steve Bruce says 2019 West Brom signing ‘needs to move on’

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has told striker Kenneth Zohore he is free to leave this summer.

Zohore, 28, spent last season playing majorly in West Brom’s academy after falling out of favour.

The experienced striker joined the Baggies from Cardiff City in 2019 where he was a prolific Championship striker.

Unfortunately, things never got going for him in the Midlands and he soon dropped out of the matchday squad. He played seven times for the U23 last season, scoring five and assisting one. The former Denmark international spent last season on-loan at Millwall in an attempt to reignite his career, but two goals in 17 Championship appearances registered that one a failed effort.

Now, speaking to Express and Star, Baggies boss Bruce has admitted it’s time for Zohore to move on to kick-start his career, he said:

“I think it’s fair to say that he probably needs to move on, and find a new home. It’s not gone well for him here. He’s come through pre-season, he’s got a tiny niggle but he’s OK.

“Yeah he’s trained, he’s gone to Portugal and he’s tried everything he can to get himself right. For his sake, and everybody else’s sake, he just needs to find a new home. He needs to kick-start his career again, that’s what he needs.”

Exhausted all options…

No-one can say Bruce hasn’t tried to help Zohore get back on track. The 28-year-old has spent pre-season with West Brom, but again things just don’t seem to be falling into place for the former Premier League striker.

The Baggies finished 10th last season in the second-tier and Bruce will be desperate to push towards and inside the top-six this year. To do this, his squad will need to be fine-tuned and losing Zohore this summer is probably just one step closer to the Baggies achieving that. Zohore can score goals and there’s always the chance when he leaves his form returns, but Bruce can’t risk waiting any longer and getting him off the books is certainly the most sensible thing the club can do.

West Brom drew in their opening game against a strong Middlesbrough side, and on Monday, The Hawthorns will host its first game of the 2022/23 Championship season, welcoming a travelling Watford.