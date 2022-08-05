‘Should secure their first win’ – QPR v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

QPR welcome Middlesbrough to Loftus Road this weekend in another Championship outing.

QPR’s new era under Michael Beale began with a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

This isn’t the start Beale would’ve been hoping for, but now the new boss gets his first experience of Loftus Road in a competitive atmosphere since joining the R’s. QPR will be backed strongly and Chris Wilder’s Boro will be making the trip south hoping to spoil the party.

The Riverside Stadium was home to a 1-1 draw last week between Boro and West Brom.

Despite taking the lead, Boro couldn’t hold on and sharing the points was probably the fairest outcome. Wilder’s side didn’t manage to sneak inside the top-six last season and they’ll be hoping they can bridge that gap this time around and push back towards the Premier League.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both Beale and Wilder will be hopeful of pushing for promotion this season and that makes this game an exciting occasion so early in the season. Both sides will be confident of their first win coming this weekend.

“I think Boro are currently the side most likely to kick on this year and that will likely show in this game. QPR can definitely push the limits of the play-offs, but I can see them falling to another defeat to start the season.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Middlesbrough looked fantastic the first half of their opening day draw with West Brom and they will cause serious problems for much of the Championship this season.

“QPR could be one side that struggle against Boro. They looked pretty toothless against Blackburn last weekend and they remain without a striker that can fire them up the table.

“The home crowd could help power on Beale’s side in his competitive home debut, but Boro should secure their first win this weekend.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Middlesbrough