‘Should have enough’ – Charlton Athletic v Derby County prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Derby County at The Valley this weekend in their first competitive home game under Ben Garner’s management.

Derby County started their new era with a 1-0 home win over Karl Robinson’s Oxford United. Conor Hourihane’s tidy finish from outside the box ensured the Rams overcame a tough opening day test to get them off the mark in League One.

As for Charlton Athletic, they were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw away to Accrington Stanley.

Academy talent Miles Leaburn looked as though he’d snatched all three points for the Addicks but the celebrations had barely died down before Korede Adedoyin equalised in the sixth minute of added time.

Now, the two sides meet at The Valley and ahead of the game, a selection of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Derby County are going to take some beating this season. Yes, there are still gaps in their squad, but some of their players are capable of playing in the Championship for sure.

“Charlton have made some decent additions of their own and they have a sound manager in place in the form of Ben Garner. However, they’ll have to improve on their opening day performance if they want to get anything out of this one.

“Rosenior’s Rams should have enough to secure a second win in as many games here.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams have recruited well this summer. Charlton look set to stabilise under Ben Garner but I really think Derby County will be there or thereabouts this season.

“It’s obviously far too soon to make any assumptions, but after getting through a tough first encounter v Oxford United with a win and a clean sheet, the Rams will only get better, and with so many experienced players in their ranks I think they’ll claim another win this weekend.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Derby County