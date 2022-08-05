‘Should edge this one’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

Both Norwich City and Wigan Athletic are looking to get their first wins of the season and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

Norwich City started their first campaign back in the Championship with a 1-0 loss away at Cardiff City. Romaine Sawyers’ debut goal was enough to separate the two sides and now the Canaries will look to bounce back when they take on last season’s League One champions Wigan Athletic.

The Latics were impressive despite their stalemate with Preston North End last weekend. They had more possession, shots and shots on target than their opponents and so will look to put their chances away when they face a tougher test in Norwich City tomorrow afternoon.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction for the clash, backing Dean Smith’s side to get their first three points on the board, with a 2-1 win.

“Norwich boss Dean Smith bemoaned his side’s lack of quality in the final third following the opening defeat to Cardiff, which was a feisty affair, by all accounts, with a late red card for either side,” he said.

“The Canaries created chances and forced plenty corners, but were unable to make the breakthrough. In fairness, with their opponents having made so many summer signings, they were something of an unknown entity.

“Wigan have signed just one first team player this summer and remain one of the early favourites to go straight back down from the Championship to League One. But they looked a real threat in their goalless draw with Preston and racked up 20 attempts without scoring, five of which were on target. Norwich should edge this one, though.”

Thoughts?

Norwich City have a lot of quality in all areas of the pitch and so should have enough to beat Wigan Athletic as per Prutton’s prediction. They will be up for it after defeat last time out at Cardiff City and so are expected to come away with all three points.

However, the visitors should not be ruled out, especially considering their solid showing against Preston North End. Their shots and shots on target is a positive statistic and if they can put their chances away they could have a opportunity to get something against the Canaries.

Norwich City could benefit from being at Carrow Road this weekend, whilst Wigan Athletic may not be as much of a force away from home. This could be a factor in the outcome of the game and so Prutton’s prediction looks to be a solid one.