Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United vying for Championship ace as loan exit beckons

Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph is expected to make a loan exit this month, with Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United said to be vying for a deal.

Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United have both made fresh additions to their attacking ranks this summer.

The Owls have recruited Michael Smith, with the U’s have added wingers Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Jodi Jones to their options going forward. However, both clubs are still in the market for another option through the middle.

Wales Online has claimed that the League One duo are now vying for the signature of Swansea City’s Scottish youngster Joseph.

The Swans are set to open the door for the former Wigan Athletic starlet to make a temporary exit from the Swansea.com Stadium. Game time looks as though it will be limited for Joseph in South Wales this season, so a loan move could be beneficial for all involved.

A point to prove?

The London-born forward looked like a seriously promising talent for the future during his breakthrough with Wigan Athletic. He was prolific at youth level and managed a respectable five goals in 20 outings for the Latics’ senior side.

However, momentum has slowed somewhat with Swansea City. 12 senior appearances haven’t yielded a single goal contribution and he didn’t exactly set the world alight with Cheltenham Town last season, though he did manage four goals and two assists in the second half of the season.

At 21, another loan exit could be perfect for Joseph.

He still possesses the potential to go on and play at a high level and he’s still in the very early stages of his promising career. Time with one of Sheffield Wednesday or Oxford United could be perfect for his development as he bids to catch Russell Martin’s eye this season.