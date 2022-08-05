‘They’ll scrape a narrow win’ – Sheffield United v Millwall prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Millwall with the hope of securing their first win of the season in their first home game at Bramall Lane.

Millwall come into this weekend’s clash with the wind in their sails following an opening day win over Stoke City. Loan man Charlie Cresswell’s brace ensured they ran away 2-0 winners, leaving them top of the pile after the opening day.

As for Sheffield United, an away defeat to Watford prevented them from getting off to a strong start, though they will be hoping the backing of the home faithful can help them get their first win on the board on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Sheffield United are being tipped as promotion contenders for a reason, even if they struggled on the opening day.

“Ultimately, they didn’t have enough going forward against Watford, and if they struggle with the same issues at the top end of the pitch, Millwall’s tight defence could help Rowett’s men secure another good result.

“However, with the home faithful behind them, the Blades can’t be counted out. New signing James McAtee could cause problems for the Lions’ defence too, providing he features. Here though, I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United look a bit mismatch going into this season. They’ve made some decent signings but they’re still lacking an out and out goal-scorer without Billy Sharp at 100%.

“He might be in line for a starting spot this weekend and if he is, the Blades will certainly be stronger. But they come up against a typically-drilled Millwall side who look like real top-six contenders this season.

“They’ve got one or two injuries to contend with but I think they’re going to enjoy a strong start to this campaign, and I think they’ll scrape a narrow win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Millwall