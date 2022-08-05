Rangers monitoring Cambridge United man, report claims

Mitov, 25, kept a clean sheet on the opening day of the season last week in the U’s 1-0 win over MK Dons.

The Bulgarian shot-stopper played in 42 League One games last season, keeping 12 clean sheets for his side. Cambridge United have started the 2022/23 season in the perfect fashion beating promotion hopefuls MK Dons and Championship side Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Mark Bonner’s side will be growing in confidence after the week they’ve had and tomorrow’s game against Oxford United won’t come soon enough.

Mitov has recently stated he is happy at the club, but the keeper’s contract expires next summer and this leaves Cambridge United susceptible to other clubs sniffing around Mitov.

Football Insider say that Rangers are monitoring Mitov’s situation ahead of the September 1st deadline.

The opportunity of a lifetime…

Mitov joined Cambridge United from Charlton Athletic back in 2017 and he has proved a solid choice between the sticks ever since.

The U’s look hopeful of reaching new heights in the near future, but when a club the size of Rangers come knocking you simply have to do what’s best for your career. The Scottish giants are a huge club and if Mitov was guaranteed game time then the move would surely be a no-brainer. Playing time reassurances could well be the deciding factor in this one.

For the time being, Mitov appears content being in League One and that is a good sign for supporters and Bonner as he looks to continue his side’s winning start to proceedings.

Oxford United will not be an easy task tomorrow afternoon, but with momentum on their side, it’d be naive to write off Cambridge United.