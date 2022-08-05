‘Never looked like scoring’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sheffield United v Millwall

Sheffield United are gearing up for their first home game of the season this weekend, where they host Millwall, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 2-2 draw.

The Blades fell to a 1-0 defeat against newly-relegated Watford last Monday in their opening game but despite the defeat, Paul Heckingbottom’s side caused the Hornets a few problems.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall had a strong season last year and they’ll be hoping to maintain their momentum from last season. The Lions started well with a 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

The atmosphere at Bramall Lane should be intense come Saturday afternoon as both sides will be backed in their thousands, this game could well be decided by which team crumbles under the huge pressure expected upon the first whistle.

Ahead of the meeting between the two teams, Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees the game unfolding this weekend in Yorkshire.

The Sky Sports pundit can’t separate the two teams and he’s predicted a goal-frenzy draw, but let’s see what he had to say…

“Sheffield United were never out of the game against Watford on Monday, but aside from a few fleeting moments, they never looked like scoring either. Young forwards Daniel Jebbison and Iliman Ndiaye put in impressive performances and I’m looking forward to seeing them develop this term.

“Millwall were one of only two teams to score more than one goal throughout the opening weekend and both came from centre-back Charlie Cresswell, who probably couldn’t believe his luck. Gary Rowett’s men are so good from set-pieces and will be keen to cause other teams problems with them over the next few months. This could be a very entertaining score draw.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 2-2 scoreline.

Thoughts?

Both clubs have huge expectations for this season and it’s vital they start on the front foot.

Sheffield United were amongst many people’s favourites to achieve automatic promotion this year, but following an opening day defeat, Heckingbottom needs to ensure his side get off the board as soon as possible. The Blades struggled for consistency at the start of last season and ultimately it cost them, they cannot afford to make the same mistake again.

Rowett’s Millwall are again a side hoping to build on a positive end to last season. The Den provides a hugely intimidating atmosphere, but their away form will have to be top-notch if they want to climb inside the top-six this season.

This one is incredibly tough to call, but because of the stature of both clubs, this one could be the game to keep an eye on in the Championship this weekend.