Millwall set to secure fresh agreement with striker

Millwall youngster Tyler Burey has reportedly agreed to sign a new deal with the Lions, keeping him at the club for the ‘foreseeable’ future.

Millwall brought Burey back from his Hartlepool United loan halfway through last season and he went on to become a regular in Gary Rowett’s first-team at The Den.

The electric forward made a good impression over the second half of last season. He impressed on the left-hand side and through the middle as he notched up two goals in 15 outings for the Lions, taking him to 31 appearances for the club since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2019.

Now, as per News At Den, the 21-year-old forward’s efforts are set to be rewarded with a new deal.

It has been said that Burey has agreed to sign a new contract with Millwall. The length of the contract is not mentioned in the report, though it is said it is expected to see him stay with the club for the ‘foreseeable’ future.

Kicking on at The Den…

A new Millwall deal for Burey is another show of faith from Rowett and co in the young forward’s ability and potential to become a first-team regular in the years to come.

There will be a fight for a place in the starting XI, but as a homegrown talent and a popular figure among fans, Burey should be confident in his ability to give Rowett a selection headache at the very least.

Burey possesses the speed and physical attributes to be a handful as both a winger and a striker, but if he can start to add more goals and assists to his game, it may not be long before he finds himself into the Lions’ starting XI.