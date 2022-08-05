League Two club snap up 25-year-old after Ipswich Town release

Ipswich Town’s former defender Myles Kenlock has completed a move to League Two side Barrow, it has been confirmed.

Barrow have made a host of new additions under new boss Pete Wild this summer.

The former Halifax Town boss has certainly made his presence known at Holker Street, making 11 new additions while a clutch of players from last season have headed for pastures new. Now, another new addition has been made official.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Bluebirds have swooped in to add free agent defender Kenlock.

The length of the 25-year-old’s deal with Barrow is not mentioned, but Wild states that once he gets up to speed after a summer out of the game, he hopes he will be able to battle for a starting spot on the left-hand side of defence.

A new start…

Ipswich Town made the decision to let go of Kenlock at the end of last season, and it seemed like the right time for the two to part ways.

Excluding spells with Crystal Palace and the Kinetic Academy, the left-back had spent his entire career contracted to the Tractor Boys. He played a hefty 102 games for the club and chipped in with nine assists in the process, even notching up 55 Championship appearances.

However, as time passed, the London-born defender fell down the ranks at Portman Road.

He ended up spending the second half of last season on loan with Colchester United, managing three goals and an assist in 20 games.

That looks to have been enough to show Barrow that he’s worth bringing in this summer. It will be a good chance to prove himself again after falling out of favour with Ipswich Town too. Wild is keen to raise the standards and ambitions at Holker Street and signing a player of Kenlock’s pedigree should help him to just that.